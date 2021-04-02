The wave of domestic hate crimes which has hammered our country in recent months is a serious issue we must face.
The people of the nation will have to come together to fight the trend, and work as a unified force to show America will not stand for any hate. Hate hurts the entire country and can only be beat back by coming together and calling for a new era of love and equality for all.
We must push for equality and support peace, love and harmony. I call upon us all to support S.B. 1 now up for debate in Congress.
— Robert Jackson, Bolivar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.