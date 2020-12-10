Vector: In epidemiology, a disease vector is any agent which carries and transmits an infectious pathogen into another living organism.
Regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, you may not care if you get sick and/or die. It may even be true that no one else actually cares if you do. That is about you and only you.
What matters to the other people you share this earth with is the role you play as a vector. If you become infected and do not become ill, good for you. You will, however, likely pass the virus on to other people, maybe many other people. Somewhere down the line, others will get sick and many of those people will die; someone's father, child, spouse — anyone.
A pandemic has to have vectors to continue. Without them, it will stop. Dead stop. This particular pandemic virus doesn't care if you are Republican, Democrat, liberal, conservative, macho or wimp, Baptist or agnostic. All it requires of you is that you be a willing vector. To do that, you need only to refuse to cover your nose and mouth, refuse to social distance and choose to hang out in large groups. Basically, just reject anything recommended by the people who study this science for a living.
The America I grew up in subscribed to the notion that we tried to care for our neighbors. Apparently, this is no longer the universal sentiment, and this is a real concern.
Additionally, we can't get back to a normal lifestyle as long as there are lots of willing vectors, and good luck if you have a car wreck and need a hospital bed. The hospitals are all full of COVID patients, and Thanksgiving get-togethers are going to pump many more folks into the ERs
We must do the right thing, and we must do it for our neighbors. If you choose to be a vector, you WILL kill someone.
— D.G. Hacker
