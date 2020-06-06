Steven Burns said it's important that society never forgets what happened to George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Floyd’s death, and other high-profile incidents of alleged police misuse of force, have sparked subsequent protests and rioting around the nation.
In Bolivar, Burns, who said he’s from Halfway, joined about 30 protesters, marching on sidewalks and parking lots along South Springfield Avenue from near Walmart to the area of Southwest Electric Cooperative and back Wednesday, June 3.
All who agreed to speak with BH-FP reporters were local, and said they didn’t know of any who weren’t from Polk County. Several were Southwest Baptist University students, and many wore personal protective face masks.
“We say their names,” said Burns, as he held a homemade sign featuring the names of black victims who have died during interactions with police. “It’s important that we don’t forget that these things happened. It’s important to remember their names and that society doesn't repeat the same mistakes.”
Friendly honks from passing vehicles on Springfield Avenue perforated the march, eliciting cheers from many on the sidewalk, including SBU student Alexandra Reid, who brought a sign reading “Honk for unity.”
“‘Honk for unity’ may mean a lot of things,” she said. “And a lot of people view this movement as something that has separated everyone. But our goal is to actually bring people together. If black lives don’t matter, then all lives don’t matter. That’s unity.”
As the BH-FP previously reported, the event remained peaceful as marchers moved through Bolivar.
Randy Coy, a pastor at Bolivar First Assembly of God, wheeled several coolers of cold water across the street to the group.
“Matthew 7:12 says, ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,’” Coy said. “That’s a long way to walk. It's hot, and people need water.”
Bolivar police officers blocked crossroads as the group walked.
Chief Mark Webb with the Bolivar Police Department said officers engaged with the protesters, who shared popsicles and took photos with law enforcement.
“This is what community policing is all about,” Webb said. “Why do you have to get out tanks and SWAT gear? Why can’t you just talk with people and communicate about the things that matter?”
Officers maintained a distanced watch over the march, which protesters said they were thankful for.
One marcher, who said he wasn’t comfortable sharing his name but did identify himself as a Bolivar resident, said he appreciated the police presence and the steps BPD took to be friendly but added the country still has a long way to go.
“Our problem is not a question of good cop or bad cop, if those good cops don't do anything to stop those bad cops, it's all not worth it,” he said. “The pictures are neat. They’re good for newspapers and social media, but that’s performative. It’s not a concrete change. That doesn’t hold any weight to me.”
There was also an increased emergency response presence in the area, with three police vehicles and the Polk County Central Dispatch mobile unit parked near Westlake Ace Hardware.
Other community leaders took measures to protect staff as rumors spread about large groups of people descending on the city for the rally.
Presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock said the Polk County Courthouse closed about 30 minutes early Wednesday afternoon “as a precaution.”
Webb said his department had notified other law enforcement in the area in case his team needed help.
“Part of our mission statement is, yes, we will protect the citizens of Bolivar,” Webb said. “The second part is that we will protect individual freedoms and liberties. We aren’t here to step on personal freedoms. We are here to ensure people’s rights, not take them away.”
Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick said the city supports the First Amendment right to gather.
“We are happy to allow people to do what’s their right and to show their passion for this issue,” Warwick said. “Bringing awareness to whatever injustices might be, we think that’s a cause that’s worth fighting for.”
However, Warwick said it’s important for such protests to remain peaceful.
“We understand people’s property rights, as well,” he said. “We want to make sure every person is respected equally.”
In one of just a few tense interactions, protesters noted they’d been passed repeatedly on the street by several pickup trucks flying Donald Trump campaign and American flags.
The trucks circled to pass protesters about 20 times between the march and an eventual stopping point at Walmart but never stopped, they said.
In another interaction, a woman in a passing car shouted through a megaphone that the group was being “duped” into protesting a staged event by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
Protesters shouted back, “We love you.”
After a pause, the woman replied, “I love you, too,” before driving away.
Part of something
Burns said when he heard Wednesday’s protest was taking place locally, he knew he had to be a part of it.
“I’ve been to the protests in Springfield over the weekend,” he said. “Being from Halfway, Bolivar is where my family spends most of our time. Most of the community events we choose to go to are here.”
The ongoing protests are important, especially in Polk County, he said.
“I feel like you have the ability to walk with people and talk with people about this, you should be,” he said. “You shouldn't just be sitting at home sifting through social media.”
Up next
Justin Krajca of Bolivar said he’d organized the initial protest under the name Stand Against Hate but canceled it just hours before it was supposed to start when a close family friend had to go to the hospital.
“I’m glad these people still came out here,” he said.
Several protesters at the scene said they’re planning to return nightly, and Krajca said he’s hoping to host another protest at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, also in front of Walmart.
Another protest event, under the name “George Floyd/Black Lives Matter/End Racism and Police Brutality,” circulated social media Thursday.
The event, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Walmart, is designed to protest “police violence against people of color.”
The event description said it would be peaceful with both BPD and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office present.
“Children are welcome, but we could be marching from there through town so make sure to wear comfortable shoes and clothes,” the event description said. “Please invite everyone in the Bolivar area that is supportive of this cause.”
Linda Simmons contributed to this report.
