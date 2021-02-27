Tony Berry didn’t let his last chance to celebrate national school board week as Bolivar R-1’s superintendent go unmarked.
With his successor, current Cassville R-4 superintendent Richard Asbill in attendance, the outgoing superintendent took time during the board’s Wednesday, Feb. 17, meeting to offer the board his thanks.
“You supported me,” he told the board members, all of whom attended Wednesday’s regular session. “Maybe we’ve had some disagreements, but we’ve always met in the middle with the whole idea that we want to make our school the greatest for the benefit of the children that are in this Bolivar school district. I thank you and I appreciate so much the hard work. This is a progressive school district that has done some great things.”
Some of those progressive plans were discussed Wednesday, including the district’s alternative instructional methods, or AIM, which offers coursework to students outside the classroom.
At one point last fall, Berry said around 13% of the district’s 2,600 students opted to do their education online.
The high school has since made an effort to call students back to in-person instruction, principal David Geurin previously said.
At Wednesday’s meeting, assistant superintendent T.C. Wall said the district has been able to avoid using its limited snow days, despite recent inclement weather that saw the district cancel in-person classes Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 16-18, after receiving approval from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to designate them as AIM days. The district was out Monday, Feb. 15, for President’s Day.
“For us to be able to do AIM learning on snow days, we had to submit a plan to DESE,” Wall said. “One of the big questions was how do we take attendance on an AIM day. What we submitted was that we would count proof of work completed. If your child has a packet at home, did they complete it? Did they send it back? Were they engaged with us?”
Every R-1 student from third grade up has access to a computer, she said.
Wall said the district has continued to improve its online offerings and has had its instructional coaches take a six-course class on learning management software Canvas. The class is two weeks, she said.
“We’re really excited about this because teaching online and teaching seated are two different things,” she said.
Wall said the district wants to exclusively push in-person learning for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, but could offer both for high school students.
“We really like what we’re doing with online learning,” she said. “We know what curriculum our teachers are using. For students to do online learning, it’s a privilege. They have to be successful. If they’re not, we can say you have to come back. We haven’t done that as much due to COVID this year because families have all sorts of different circumstances.”
Besides, she said, it’s good to be prepared.
“We’re still going to have snow days,” she said. “Technology isn’t going away, and we don’t know how many other pandemics are coming our way.”
Summer school
Bolivar will hold summer school June 2 through 29.
“Last summer, we had a rich morning with math and literacy,” Wall said. “We’re going to do the same thing this year. We’re going to reinforce skills, and we’re going to make sure we’re focusing on a lot of communication between teachers and instructional coaches.”
Wall said summer school teachers would receive a 50-cent hourly pay raise to $28 per hour.
“They get a little bit of a bump,” she said.
The district will also continue sanitizing and requiring masks on campuses, she said.
Class sizes this year will return to normal after last year being limited to 10 to 12 students per class, she said.
“I think we’ve learned we can have normal class sizes if I’m masked and you’re masked,” she said.
OSBA rate increases
R-1 CFO Kelly Holt told the board he’s expecting about a 6.5% increase in insurance costs for employees from the Ozark Schools Benefits Association.
It’s about $30 per month per employee, he said.
That cost goes first to the district, which then determines its contribution towards employee plans during budgeting, he said.
“We do not need to address defined contribution yet,” he said.
Approval of the rates passed 5-0-2, with board members Brandon Van Deren and Jared Taylor abstaining.
Hirings and resignations
As part of the consent agenda, the board voted to hire Ben Potter as assistant principal at BMS for the 2021-22 school year.
The board also accepted the resignations of Bolivar Intermediate School principal Julie Routh and BIS assistant principal Ty Smith, effective at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
Board members Paula Hubbert, Van Deren, Jeralen Shive, J.R. Collins, Kyle Lancaster, Taylor and Kerri Clayton were present for both sessions.
The board’s next meeting will be Tuesday, March 23.
