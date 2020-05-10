Weathering the storm

After severe weather impacted the area Monday, causing widespread damage throughout the Ozarks, the National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms, not tornados, were the culprit.
According to a summary report of the Monday, May 4, severe weather, posted on the NWS website at weather.gov, “a frontal system over the region resulted in the development of numerous severe thunderstorms that caused extensive hail and wind damage over portions of the area.”
The report said severe thunderstorms “were ongoing almost the entire day” across the NWS Springfield office coverage area.
In Polk County, two rounds of storms produced “damaging winds across northern portions of the county,” the report said.
“Particularly hard hit were areas near Humansville, where numerous trees, powerlines and barns/outbuildings were damaged or destroyed,” the report said.
NWS said it received “numerous reports of large to destructive hail, ranging from the size of quarters, 1-inch, to the size of baseballs, 2.75-inches.”
The Pleasant Hope Fire Department reported 1-inch hail in Pleasant Hope, and storm spotters reported quarter-size hail and 1.9 inches of rain falling in 25 minutes in Morrisville.
Thunderstorm winds reportedly destroyed a barn on the west side of Mo. 83 along Rt. PP at around noon, NWS said.
There was damage, including destroyed outbuildings and uprooted trees, from thunderstorm winds west of Rt. O and south of East 363rd Road.
The report said 8- to 10-inch limbs were snapped in the storm that hit around 1:25 p.m.
One home on Mo. 83, just south of Rondo, had its roof ripped off, according to Sheriff Danny Morrison.
Bolivar was also hit with damage as storms moved through at around 2 p.m. Monday.
Trees were ripped up from the ground and limbs broken on North Water and North Market avenues.
NWS said “there has been some speculation that some of the wind damage from Monday was caused by tornadoes, but all the evidence at this time suggests it was caused by straight line winds.”
The report said NWS made its preliminary determination through “use of radar data, pictures, and through the support of emergency management, fire and law enforcement professionals in the impacted areas,” but will continue to gather information and evaluate the situation.
Robert Dickson, Polk County’s emergency management director, said the storms "did considerable damage in areas of Polk County."
"We are still in the process of determining wind speeds and path, a reminder that severe thunderstorms are capable of severe damage with the possibility of injury or death," Dickson said.
He said it can be hard to grasp the power of a “true severe thunderstorm,” because “typically people dismiss thunderstorms.”
While two rounds of storms caused damage in Polk County, the report said three total systems traveled through southwest Missouri on Monday.
The first set of storms moved from southeast Kansas into far southwest Missouri at around 9 a.m. Monday morning.
“This initial round of storms moved west to east across the area, changing from primarily hail producers to wind producers generally after they passed the Highway 65 corridor,” the report said.
This system entered Polk County around 10:30 a.m., per NWS radar images.
Soon after, another line of storms started near Topeka, Kansas, and “roared into east central Missouri in the early afternoon,” the report said.
The report said these storms then impacted the eastern Ozarks in the late afternoon hours.
“This line produced substantial straight line wind damage along portions of its track, with maximum winds of 80-90 mph, possibly higher, in portions of the Ozarks,” the report said.
The anemometer at Lebanon’s airport recorded a wind speed of 89 mph before going offline, the report said.
The system first impacted the northwest corner of Polk County around 1:15 p.m., per NWS radar images.
Then, a third round of severe storms “developed in the late afternoon and evening along a warm front over southeast Kansas and far southwest Missouri, producing primarily large hail,” the report said.
While this system was set to impact a large area, the report said “cold air spreading from earlier thunderstorms kept much of the area too cool to support additional severe storm development.”
NWS radar images show this system entered Polk County around 6:15 p.m.
Dickson encouraged caution as the area moves through the spring storm season.
"Residents are urged to stay weather aware and have a weather radio for important weather alerts," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.