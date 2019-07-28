The front gate at Slingin’ Acres Recovery Farm in Dunnegan is renovated and glossed over with a fresh coat of white paint — a gesture that symbolizes the promise of a new opportunity for Polk County residents who battle substance abuse.
Slingin’ Acres, which is Polk County’s first residential drug treatment center, has recently welcomed its first resident for treatment.
The farm is lead by Tom Johnson, Sling n Stones Ministries’ pastor.
He said he had wanted to do this project since the beginning of Sling n Stones in late 2014.
Before he purchased the property, it had been a vacation spot for people who visited Dunnegan. Tom said he purchased the farm because it already had buildings set up on the property.
The farm is peacefully quiet and richly green. The property has a garden, residential cabins and a classroom for Bible studies.
“We can fit six people the way we’re set up now — we can almost even fit eight,” said Tom.
“Eight would be full capacity — four in each cabin,“ added Cindy Johnson, Tom’s wife and Slingin’ Acres board treasurer and secretary.
“We want to try to keep it around six (residents) so that they have moving room,” Cindy said, referring to the farm’s first phase of operation.
Tom said residents who stay at Slingin’ Acres will undergo a year-long treatment for recovery.
For residential life, Tom explained that during the first 30 days of attendance, residents will not contact family members or friends outside the farm. After that period, residents will be able to use their phones and work toward attaining “passes” to visit family and leave the farm on the weekends if they have good behavior and maintain their workload.
“We’re looking for people who want to change,” Tom said.
“People who aren’t afraid of reading the Bible, learning a new way of life and wanting to be a good parent, husband, son and tax-paying citizen.”
The first phase
Mike Nickerson, the young man who refurbished the farm’s front gate after arriving on July 12 for a year-long stay, is Slingin’ Acres first resident.
While Mike is the first person to live at the farm for treatment, he says this is also his first time living in a positive, drug-free environment.
“Throughout my life, I’ve been jumping around from town to town, doing a lot of drugs and selling a lot of drugs — doing a lot of bad things just to get by,” Mike said.
Mike explained that before coming to Slingin’ Acres, he “never really had a home.” He left his family at the age of 12 and had been “in and out of jail” for most of his life.
Tom said a person can only imagine what was going on in Mike’s house that would make a 12-year-old decide to move out.
It was Mike’s most recent stay in jail, however, that led him to Slingin’ Acres, he said.
The last time Mike was in jail, his father — who he said he’d “never really interacted with” — suddenly became invested in his well-being. During that time, Mike’s father learned about Slingin’ Acres through a plumber who worked on the farm’s property. Mike’s father then contacted Tom Johnson, who connected with Mike.
Mike said he felt as if God had answered his prayers in jail. He said he left jail with nothing and came to Slingin’ Acres with “everything”.
“I’ve never been this clean in my life,” Mike said. “I’ve never been able to stay out of drugs and the ‘fast life’, so this has definitely kept me out of it.”
On the farm, Mike stays busy by mowing the lawn, cutting down trees, working in the garden, studying the Bible, going to church and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
Given his dedication to rehabilitation, Tom and Cindy hold Mike in the highest regard. They agreed that since Mike’s been on the farm the past two weeks, he has transformed as a person.
Cindy said after Mike’s first day on the farm, she noticed his smile and demeanor had significantly lightened up.
“He has a very strong leadership character about him,” Cindy said. “He’s very open to pretty much anything. If we ask him to do stuff, he’s right on board with it. He even has ideas of his own.”
“Our hope is for him to step into a leadership role where he could run this place after he’s done,” Tom added, while also noting Mike has expressed interest in working for a heating and cooling company after his rehabilitation.
Likewise, Mike said he feels strongly for Tom, Cindy and the entirety of Sling n Stone’s mission.
“What they’re doing is real,” he said. “They want to help people, and they actually mean that. They have big hearts.”
For him personally, he said this experience has probably been the nicest thing anyone’s ever done for him.
“It’s the first source of what a family feels like that I’ve had in my entire life,” Mike said.
“I’ve walked not 10 miles, but 10,000 miles away from who I was to now. I’m on the right path, and I wasn’t before I came here.”
