What could a $23.5 million payday mean for the City of Bolivar?
In the Tuesday, Jan. 28, board of aldermen meeting, Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle said it could mean an end to the city’s debt and the beginning of several long-term, citizen-driven projects.
The City of Bolivar is asking voters to approve the sale of its water and wastewater systems, including all property and equipment, to Liberty Utilities for $23.5 million in the upcoming April 7 municipal election.
Although voters have yet to have their say on this issue, city leaders are tentatively looking ahead.
Slagle said $11.5 million would eliminate the city’s lease debt.
The city makes lease payments on the Bolivar Aqua Zone, the Public Safety Center, two fire apparatus, the downtown sewer project and other public works projects, Slagle said.
“We would have $12 million left if we decided to go ahead and pay all our lease purchases off at the time of the sale,” Slagle said.
On top of the $12 million, eliminating annual lease payments “would free up $645,900 of our revenues that are currently being spent on lease purchases that we would have available to be spending,” she added.
Slagle said an extra $645,900 would allow the city to take care of several capital improvement projects.
“We could reinstate our fleet management plan, where we try to go in and every year replace one-third of the police cars or other aging fleet, so we never face the fact that we’re seven years down the road and every single one of our cars is 10, 15 years old,” she said.
She also suggested ballfield maintenance and improvements at Fullerton Fields, as well as building and land improvements.
“That could all come out of the around $645,000 surplus without touching any proceeds of the sale,” Slagle said.
The city administrator laid out possible plans to manage the $12 million balance after debt elimination.
First, she said $2 million “could be set aside in short-term certificates and deposits so we could have access to it in the case of an emergency,” like a natural disaster or security threat.
But, when it comes to the rest of the funds, Slagle told the aldermen the “list is as long as your imagination.”
“There’s just a multitude of five- to 10-year projects we could explore,” she said.
Slagle offered several possibilities “for the sake of conversation.”
One would rectify past problems dating back prior to 2012 by reimbursing the street department around $150,000 that was transferred to the parks department, she said.
Another $250,000 could also go toward street department equipment purchases “so we could expand our services and road repair,” Slagle said.
She also mentioned around $1 million for the renovation of Bolivar City Fire’s Station 1 on South Springfield Avenue. Possible updates would include adding three new bays for fire apparatus, giving the building a new facade and renovating the interior.
Around $2 million could be set aside for community betterment, including sidewalk connectivity and downtown beautification, she said.
She also talked about placing around $3 million in a parks and recreation trust to be used for various projects, like driving ranges at the golf course and a “miracle park” for adults and children with special needs.
Other project possibilities include exploring alternative traffic routes, developing solar and energy efficiency for city buildings and establishing an economic development fund.
“How can we do these things and remain fiscally responsible and conservative?” Slagle asked the board.
She said one way is to create a resolution for how the funds can be reserved and spent.
“We can create dedicated accounts for various projects,” she said, “and we can also, probably most importantly, involve the community in voicing their vision — through citizen surveys, through focus groups, through public hearings we can have before and after the ballot, making sure we know what citizens consider a priority.”
Alderman Alexis Neal asked about establishing a foundation to help with disbursement of funds.
“We haven’t ruled it out completely, but the logistics of a foundation are prohibitive,” city attorney Don Brown said.
He said challenges include making sure funds are readily available for use and ensuring proper tax treatment.
Neal said a parks and recreation foundation, focused on health and wellness, particularly appealed to her.
“Given our role as a medical hub, … we have some stakeholders in the community who are uniquely suited to serve on a board that serves in a trustee role,” she said. “If there’s an open initiative that comes up that they want to fund, you have that wider umbrella that takes into account the unique nature of Bolivar.”
In an interview Tuesday, Jan. 14, Slagle said she would want to see the funds “sustained and maintained” if the ballot measures pass.
“I personally would like to see us come up with some plans where a lot of the money would be invested, and we would just work off of the interest,” she said. “Or we would have a way — if we borrowed against it, we would reimburse ourselves back for it.”
Mayor Chris Warwick said there is definite appeal in paying off the city’s leases, especially for the Aqua Zone.
“With the pool aspect, we have some terms we have to meet first before we can just completely pay it off,” he said. “The idea would be to put those dollars back, and as soon as it’s ready to be paid off, we’re paying it off.”
He said that would open up more possibilities for Bolivar’s parks.
“We can continue to provide services the community is asking for,” he said.
