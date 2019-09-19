'What friends do for friends'

Cancer is evil. That’s a notion two Polk Countians from Walnut Grove, Connie and Donnie Shuler, agree on as they've worked hard to organize a charity benefit for Rick Shuler, their family member who’s suffering from cancer.
The benefit for Rick Shuler is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Walnut Grove High School’s gym and run throughout the day.
The event will feature an auction, drawings, food, gospel music and a performance by country band Restless Heart.
All of the efforts go to support Rick, Donnie’s brother, who had his first bout of cancer in 2011 with a diagnosis of lung cancer.
“It was about the size of a volleyball,” Donnie told the BH-FP. “It went and got around his neck, his jugular vein and cut off his blood flows … And they got that killed, and now it’s come back with a vengeance.”
This year, when the cancer came back, Rick had one brain tumor removed on July 3. The other brain tumor is inoperable, Donnie said.
“Because of this last situation, he’s not been able to work or anything, so we just decided to help family out,” Connie said, explaining the benefit’s purpose.
Connie said because Rick hasn’t been able to work — and because his wife also isn’t in good health — everything “just kind of comes to a screeching halt.”
Restless hearts
The efforts for Rick Shuler’s benefit have drawn in Restless Heart, who will make an 8.5 hour drive to Walnut Grove from Tennessee to play at the benefit for free, Connie said.
The band’s connection to the event comes from Connie herself, who said she’s close friends with Lisa Gregg, wife of Restless Heart band member Paul Gregg.
Another connection Connie has had with Restless Heart comes from her hand at songwriting.
Connie explained that years ago, she wrote a verse and chorus of a song, titled “Santa’s Prayer,” in the middle of the night on a copy of Reader’s Digest with a black magic marker.
About 20 years later, she said, the song was completed and played for Paul Gregg, who carried it around for around eight years and finally ended up recording it with the band.
“What happened was, I was at a parade one time,” Connie said, explaining the song’s backstory. “They had this float up with Santa Claus. And then in front of it was another float with a nativity scene. So nobody was paying any attention to the nativity scene — it was just all Santa.”
She said the song was written from Santa’s point of view, expressing the bearded man’s perspective of how Christmas shouldn’t be about him being “the star of the show.”
In addition to Restless Heart’s presence at the benefit, Lisa Gregg, a backup singer for Restless Heart, will also bring her long musical resume to the event. Connie and Donnie said Lisa has sung backup for “everybody,” including Johnny Cash and Reba McEntire.
More locally, though, Connie said Walnut Grove’s community has pulled together for Rick’s benefit. Local businesses, churches and people have donated resources for the event, Connie said.
“It’s been nice to see the community just give, and check on Rick and ‘What are you finding out?’ and then that community of the faith-believing churches all praying for the same person, and all of that — it just makes it, you know, comforting,” Connie said.
And when Rick hears about the event, he gets “teary-eyed,” Connie noted.
“He doesn’t talk about it much because he’s just — he’s just not that way,” Donnie said. “He’s just never been given anything he hasn’t worked for his whole life.”
Connie agreed that it’s tough for Rick because he’s worked his whole life, but because of what he’s done for the community, the generosity comes around.
For example, one of the women who’s helping with the event has a “Rick story,” Connie said. The woman said her house would have never been finished being built if it hadn’t been for Rick taking care of everything, Connie explained.
“In the scheme of things, it’s not just about Rick’s family. It’s about what friends do for friends,” Connie said.
