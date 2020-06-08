Is there an answer? As Americans, we live in a land of freedom, a land of justice; we believe that all men are created equal, that all are gifted with the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Right?
Then, why are we taking matters in our own hands, bypassing the courts of justice? Why do we resort to violence and property damage to end violence?
Where does freedom end?
My freedom ends where your nose begins, where your property begins.
What is the answer?
Valuing life; respect of all and any; righteousness; firmly adhering to the belief that all are innocent until proven guilty; treating others as we would want to be treated.
Oh, dear fellow Americans, let’s put love into action; let’s return to the recognition that we are all God’s creation and treat one another in that light.
— Juanita Highfill, Bolivar
