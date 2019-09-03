Polk Countians may have noticed census workers out and about as they verify addresses in preparation for the 2020 census.
According to a Southwest Missouri Council of Governments news release, census workers verify addresses from Aug. 4 through Oct. 18.
Having a complete master address list is critical, so the Bureau can reach every person living in the country and invite them to respond to the 2020 census, the release said.
“It is extremely important to our community and to the state of Missouri that we get an accurate count for the 2020 Census,” said Sydney Allen, City of Bolivar planning and zoning director.
She said the numbers reported to the Census Bureau are what is used to determine “our population.”
Populations counts are used over the course of the next 10 years to allocate federal dollars to the state and local governments, as well as for many other things like redistricting State Legislative Districts, reviewing school district boundaries, funding for the National School Lunch Program, Federal Pell Grants and providing genealogical research, Allen said.
The SMCG release said this is not the census count, and no personal data on individuals will be collected.
To identify official employees, canvassers will always have official government badges with photo identification, an official bag and an official laptop with the 2020 Census logo, the release said.
Canvassers attempt to knock on every door in the neighborhood they are canvassing, according to the release.
“The 2020 Census is on track to have the most complete address list in history which will help ensure a more accurate count,” the release said. “It is important to remember that when you respond to the census, you shape your future and the future of your community.”
Building the list
How does the Census Bureau build their master address list? According to the release, the bureau completes the following steps:
- First, the bureau works with the USPS — this decade, more than 5.3 million new addresses were added using data from the USPS.
- Second, the bureau validates more than 106 million addresses using information from tribal, state and local governments.
- Finally, the address canvassing operation is conducted — in the past, the Census Bureau would wait until the end of the decade to do most of this work. In preparation for the 2010 Census, the Bureau hired 150,000 people to walk around every block in the nation. But in preparation for the 2020 Census, the bureau will only hire 40,000 in-field address canvassing workers as 65% of the 140 million households in the U.S. were validated in-office using satellite imagery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.