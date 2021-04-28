When a stranger calls

It wasn’t more than a month ago when Bernice Hosier’s neighbor called her asking to borrow $700.
“She wanted it in cash,” Hosier said. “She’s a good neighbor, so I said I could write a check.”
Hosier said she actually became suspicious when her neighbor, who is close to 90 years old, told her she’d pay her back double.
“That just didn’t seem right,” she said.
Hosier said she inquired further, only to find her neighbor had received a call from an unknown number offering to double her money.
“She had apparently asked other people for money, too,” she said.
It didn’t sit right, she said, and she told her neighbor not to send the money.
A later investigation by a more-tech savvy friend revealed the call had come from Jamaica, Hosier said.
“She didn’t give them money, and she gave mine back,” Hosier said. “They just came that close to taking everything she had.”
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said while his office didn’t hear from the victim herself, Hosier did report the scam to law enforcement.
“We have scams reported every single day,” Morrison said.
Scammers, he said, often prey on the elderly.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, millions of elderly Americans fall victim to some type of financial fraud or confidence scheme each year. Fraud schemes include romance, lottery and sweepstakes scams, the bureau’s website said.
“Criminals will gain their targets’ trust and may communicate with them directly via computer, phone and the mail; or indirectly through the TV and radio,” the website states. “Once successful, scammers are likely to keep a scheme going because of the prospect of significant financial gain.”
Seniors tend to be trusting and polite, making them attractive targets, the website states.
“They also usually have financial savings, own a home, and have good credit — all of which make them attractive to scammers,” the bureau said.
According to the bureau, seniors may also be less inclined to report fraud because they don’t know how or they may be too ashamed at having been scammed, including concerns over whether relatives will lose confidence in their abilities to manage their own financial affairs.
Hosier said she, too, recently received a call from an unknown number, promising “millions in winnings,” if only she’d supply some personal information.
“(The caller) said, ‘Congratulations, you’re the winner,’” Hosier said. “I said, ‘I don’t need it. Give it to charity.’”
Morrison said scams “usually have the same kind of storyline, just different reasons you should get that gift card or send money.”
In fact, he said his own office was recently used in a scam that circulated the county.
Morrison said scammers used the Polk County Sheriff’s Office caller ID and names of deputies from the sheriff’s office website in an attempt to get money from victims.
“They called people using our caller ID and deputies’ names,” he said. “They told people they had to pay money for a warrant.”
While scams are common and frustrating, Morrison said it’s hard for law enforcement to enforce laws surrounding these crimes, particularly when calls come from all over the world.
“We have no jurisdiction to make an arrest outside of Polk County, let alone outside the country,” he said. “They’re also nearly impossible to investigate.”
Morrison said if the scammers aren’t local, the sheriff’s office sends investigative information to the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office. He said they also use social media or reach out to media sources to spread the word about scams.
It’s important to never give out identifying information, Morrison said. For instance, he said there’s no reason to ever share social security numbers over the phone.
He also said people need to watch out for each other.
“People need to check on elderly family members and check on their accounts,” Morrison said. “We need to look after the elderly.”
