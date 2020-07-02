I was riding in the “Tour de Bayou” bicycle event in Alexandria, Louisiana. My goal was to complete the 60-mile ride I had signed up for.
Early Saturday morning, hundreds of riders left the starting point under police escort. Eager, fresh riders took off with great enthusiasm and speed. As the ride progressed and we entered the hills, the riders began to spread out according to their endurance level.
It was about halfway into the ride that I came across a certain man who had fallen along the side of the road. Other cyclists were passing by on the other side, too intent on their ride to stop. (This story sounds familiar.)
When I saw him, I couldn’t help but have compassion. I noticed a bent back tire and dirt on his helmet. He repeatedly told me his name and kept asking the same questions. I realized his wounds included a head injury.
I made some phone calls, and help was soon on the way. I stayed with this fellow cyclist until he and his bicycle were being carried away for treatment. My ride was important to me, but this man was now my priority.
Accidents and crashes happen. Three times I have fallen head first over the handlebars. Believe me, it’s not an enjoyable experience.
Each fall was my fault. While riding, I either didn’t have my weight far enough back on the bike, or I didn’t notice the obstacle in front of me.
Some accidents, however, are not your fault. In the case of the “injured rider” I came across, it was revealed he was a victim of a “hit and run” — hit from behind by someone driving a pickup truck.
Most failure and sin happens because we are not paying attention or focused on the trail ahead: “Therefore let him who thinks he stands take heed lest he fall.” — 1 Corinthians 10:12
The Apostle Paul says in Hebrews 12:1-2, “… throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus …”
Failures and crashes can be avoided if we simply stay focused and keep our eyes on Jesus.
Occasionally, you fall when something runs into you. Numerous cyclists have been hit by other drivers who were not paying attention or had malicious intent. People often crash and quit their Christian race because others have hurt them in some way.
Regardless of how it happened, you need to “get back up” and allow other people to help you. After you heal, then face your fear and ride again. Our Lord will be encouraging you every mile of your journey.
That’s what the man I found on the side of the road did. With his wounds healed and his bike repaired, he faced his fears and continued riding in cycling events!
From my heart to yours …
Hutson L. Goza is the pastor of Bolivar First Assembly.
