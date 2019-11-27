Thanks to a handful of generous donations, cafeteria lunches at Halfway R-3 are getting beefed up.
R-3 recently joined the MoBeef for MoKids program, which entails doubling the amount of beef on the school’s lunch menu from cows donated by local cattle producers.
The program is a partnership between the district, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program and the Missouri Beef Industry Council.
The donors who made the program possible — Morris Westfall, Junior Roweton, Jeremy McCarthy, Bolivar Farmers Exchange and Buffalo’s O'Bannon Bank — celebrated the program’s launch by dining on their donated beef Wednesday, Nov. 20, with the R-3 school board.
At the launch, Westfall told the BH-FP that he and the other donors believe putting more beef on school lunch menus is an important cause.
“All of us that donated basically said, ‘We want to help the schools, we want to help the beef industry and we want these students to have a more nutritious meal,’” Westfall said.
Westfall said this is the first MoBeef for MoKids program that has launched in Polk County so far.
The program originally began in the 2017-18 school year with one pilot school and has
expanded to several schools across Missouri, according to an R-3 press release.
“Halfway’s a good place to start here because it’s not the biggest school,” Westfall said. “It doesn’t take as many cows to make it work.”
Westfall and Roweton each donated a cow for the program.
They were cows “we planned to market, anyway,” Westfall said.
“We made sure they were in good shape, and they were healthy,” he noted. “Just a good kind of cow.”
When the program kicked into gear earlier this fall, Westfall said he and Roweton “took (the cows) to a processing plant, and it took them three or four weeks to get the processing done.”
The cost for the meat processing was donated by Steve Austin of the Bolivar Farmers Exchange.
“I was asked by Mr. Westfall,” Austin said, describing how he got involved. “Good thing for the school, for the kids.”
McCarthy of McCarthy Drilling was another donor for the beef’s processing costs.
“We just feel it’s important to support the local school and the beef industry,” McCarthy said. “It’s pretty important. We’ve been in the beef industry our whole lives.”
Roweton estimated it cost around $800 total to process both cows in total.
And all of that extra beef needed somewhere to be stored.
Hollie Fielder, O’Bannon’s marketing director, said her bank became involved with the program after hearing R-3 “needed a sponsor for the freezer” to store the meat, she said.
“So we agreed to donate the freezer for that project,” Fielder said.
Westfall said the freezer cost around $2,2000.
“We’re always trying to give back to the communities that surround us,” Fielder said. “We’re always trying to give back as much as we can — especially if it involves the schools."
Stacy Phillips, head cook at R-3, said the amount of beef used during each meal depends on the menu — but on that day, “we did have Mexican beef casserole, and so I used 30 pounds.”
“We use more beef now,” she said, describing the MoBeef for MoKids’ contribution.
She added the kids enjoy the beef — and they especially “love the burgers.”
“We’ve made hamburgers, we’ve made spaghetti, lasagna. We haven’t made our chili yet, we’re going to eventually,” she said. “It’s exciting for the kids.”
According to a MoBeef for MoKids flier, “one animal in total can feed 3,500 meals” to students.
And while the donated beef serves all R-3 school levels, “the bigger schools can do it one school at a time,” Westfall said.
“In other words, they don’t have to do high school, middle school and grade school all at the same time,” he said, noting that alteration would make the program easier to implement for larger student populations.
The R-3 release said the school serves meals to around 250 students each day.
Westfall projected for the rest of the year, R-3 would need four more cows to be donated to the program.
“Those who are not in a position to donate a cow, they can contribute cash to processing,” Westfall noted, explaining how others can help.
To contribute to R-3’s MoBeef for MoKids program, contact Westfall or superintendent Lance Roweton.
For more information about the MoBeef for MoKids program, visit missourigrownusa.com/mobeef-for-mokids/.
