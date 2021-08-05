RC Whitwell dropped into Lucas Oil Speedway to tune up for an upcoming special and walked away with momentum and a payday.
Whitwell drove to a $1,000 victory in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified feature Saturday, July 31, headlining the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program, according to a speedway news release.
Also earning feature wins were Scotty Allen (O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars), Johnny Fennewald (ULMA Late Models) and Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods). The Show-Me Vintage Racers made their annual appearance as a special guest class, with Andy Wiles taking the feature win, the release said.
In the release, the speedway said Whitwell, an Arizona native who now resides in Fayetteville, Arkansas, started on the front row and led all 25 laps in a caution-free event to capture his first feature win of the season.
Fourth-starting Dillon McCowan moved into second on lap two, and that’s where he stayed the rest of the way. Whitwell finished 1.93 seconds in front of McCowan, who solidified his points lead in the division.
“I was actually just hanging on there for dear life. I about spun it out on the infield over here one lap,” Whitwell said in victory lane, per the release. “It was quite a handful, but we came out here this week to practice for next week.”
Whitwell was referring to the upcoming USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout, which the release said is next Saturday.
Mike Hansen advanced from eighth at the start to wind up third, with Nic Bidinger fourth and Jason Pursley fifth.
Stock cars win goes to Allen
According to the release, Scotty Allen led the final six laps and went on to beat points leader David Hendrix to earn the O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature win.
Allen of Urbana picked up his third feature win of the season. He passed Hendrix on the backstretch on lap 14 and made the lead stand up, finishing just under one second in front of the runner-up.
"We had to take a few weeks off, we've been so busy in the shop," said Allen, who runs Allen Autosports building race cars, per the release. "I've been a little under the weather with my back, and my son took care of it and worked on it; otherwise, we wouldn't have been here tonight."
Ed Griggs wound up third, with Doug Keller fourth and Jeff Dixon in fifth.
Fennewald’s streak grows
Appleton City's Johnny Fennewald won his fifth straight ULMA Late Model feature and sixth overall this season.
The release said Fennewald and fellow front-row starter Larry Ferris battled side-by-side through the first three laps, with Ferris barely hanging onto the lead. But Fennewald was able to make the pass, out of turn four to conclude lap four.
From there, it was all Fennewald — much like it's been for the last several weeks. His lead over Ferris grew to 2.5 seconds by lap 15 as the race clicked off without a caution.
"It's fun when you can race like that," Fennewald said of the early laps with Ferris, according to the release. "I knew Larry would be the guy to beat tonight with a lot of traction out here. In the past few years, we haven't been that great in the traction, but we're headed in the right direction."
Fennewald finished 2.6 seconds in front of Ferris with Cole Henson third, Matt Becker fourth and Tucker Cox in fifth.
The speedway’s release said three-time track champion Fennewald closed unofficially to within 14 points of 2020 champ and season leader Henson.
Jackson collects sixth win
Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod points leader Kris Jackson of Lebanon was a wire-to-wire winner in the 20-lap feature, his sixth trip to Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane this season, the release added.
Jackson held off JC Morton and Jon Sheets after a restart with three laps remaining.
"We were definitely not too proud of this one. We did what we had to do to stay out front," Jackson said, according to the release. "We had to kind of protect the bottom and take the top lane. The caution saved us once or twice.”
Jackson led Morton by half-a-second when John Schneider spun in turn four to bring out a caution and set up a three-lap shootout for the win.
Hugging the inside groove, the release described, Jackson was flawless the rest of the way to beat Morton by just under one second. Sheets finished one-half car length behind Morton, with Cadwallader fourth and Shawn Whitman finishing fifth.
Schneider in the house
John Schneider, who played the role of Bo Duke in the television program "The Dukes of Hazzard," raced in the B-Mod division, along with his wife, Alicia, according to the release. John Schneider started 26th and finished 14th in the main event. Alicia Schneider started 25th and wound up 21st.
During intermission, Schneider auctioned off both door panels off his orange No. 01 car, attracting a total of $4,100 going to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Wiles wins Vintage Racers feature
The speedway said in the release that Andy Wiles came from deep in the starting field to capture the Show-Me Vintage Racers feature as the guest class made its annual appearance.
Wiles of Erie, Kansas, started 11th and had the lead by lap eight, then paced the final seven circuits of the feature. Rodney Ashworth finished second and Jeff Siler was third.
"This is my first time being here and the third race I've raced with these guys. So far, it's two out of three," said Wiles, who drove a 1951 Studebaker to the win, per the release.
Wiles took away any drama with a flawless restart. He won by 1.2 seconds over Ashworth, with Siler third, Damon Clevenger fourth and Jeremy Turner fifth, the release added.
USMTS Show-Me Shootout Saturday
Next Saturday, Aug. 7, on the Lucas Oil Speedway dirt track is the 12th annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout featuring the United States Modified Touring Series. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will also be in action. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact McMillan at 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.