Sandy Divin's "BHS JAG Princess Breakfast" live event painting from March is now on display at the Art Sync gallery.
Attendees of the March event are invited to stop by to see if they can find themselves in the painting.
More than 150 people who attended are included in the painting.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square.
