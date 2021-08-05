I realize we rarely use this phrase these days. In the past, an owner of a business might have said, “mind the store while I’m gone,” meaning to take charge and conduct yourself in a manner that mimics the owner’s actions. Make sure the customers are happy. Handle any problems that arise. Care about what happens.
Customer service has changed a great deal over the years. Serving in any way doesn’t seem to be a top priority. Yet one thing I admired most about Bolivar when we interviewed many years ago was the friendliness and hospitable nature of the community.
I can’t adequately express my amazement and gratitude when I shop locally and receive great customer service, which is rare in our fast-paced 21st century culture. Fast-food chains are not teaching it to their employees. Managers or those “minding the store” for the owner don’t seem to think it’s a priority or don’t think they get paid enough to care about the success of the business. Yet, happy customers come back. Unhappy customers don’t, which means small local businesses can’t stay open. If the business can’t stay open, employees lose jobs and customers lose products. We all lose.
Matthew 20:25-28 (NIV) says, “Jesus called them together (the disciples) and said, You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be your slave — just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Being the boss comes with a price, a sacrifice. Some will lead well, others will not. Being left to “mind the store” is both a responsibility and privilege, and having a servant’s mindset is the game changer in any ministry, business, or organization. It’s counterculture, counter-intuitive, and sometimes it can feel unproductive when we don’t see immediate results. If you want to be first, be a slave/servant.
So, I want to encourage you to serve your family, your friends, your employer. If you’re an owner, serve your employees, train them well and share some of those profits. Serve your community. Serve your neighbor. It’s an upside-down philosophy, I know.
But it’s the way of the kingdom, here on earth as it is in heaven.
Julia Bartgis is a local writer and an alumna of Southwest Baptist University. She is an active member of Exodus Ministry of Missouri Inc., helping women released from prison find transformative freedom.
