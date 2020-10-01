When I was a youngster the only good guys who wore masks were Zorro and the Lone Ranger.
Who could forget the closing dialogue as the masked hero and his Indian sidekick, Tonto, rode off on Silver and Scout?
The rescued victim of an outlaw’s scheme would ask,“Who was that masked man?”
A local old-timer always knew the answer, “Well, stranger, that there was the Lone Ranger,” his reply followed by a distant “Hi-yo Silver, away,” from the hero himself, and the finale of Rossini’s William Tell Overture.
Zorro (the Fox), the alias of nobleman Don Diego de la Vega, was a Robin Hood sort of hero rescuing the oppressed from corrupt officials and other villains in Spanish California in the early 1800s. Though the son of a prominent Los Angeles landowner, he somehow hid his identity behind a simple mask, a pencil-thin mustache and a foppish demeanor when unmasked. I never understood how he fooled Sergeant Garcia. We had it figured out from the start.
We knew these were good guys, not by the color of their hats (one was midnight black and the other bone white), but by the kind of masks they wore. We could see their smiles.
Outlaws — the classic cowboy bad guys — simply wore bandanas over their lower faces. It didn’t matter what they were robbing — banks, trains or stagecoaches — the uniform was the same.
These days we might call them the good guys, strictly adhering to masking in public advisements to discourage the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The outlaws in this case are those folks running around with naked faces into stores, banks and modern versions of trains and stagecoaches.
Who could have imagined we’d ever see such days as these?
Mimicking train robbers Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid these past few months, I’ve come to question how effective those bandanas over the outlaws’ mouths and chins could have been.
Nobody even noticed the first time I wore a cloth mask into a local feed store a while back.
“Hi, Jim. What can we get you?”
“Boy,” I responded. “I guess these things don’t work at all. Better not try robbing a bank. Gimme six bags of stocker feed.”
I kinda listened as I left the store. Nobody even asked, “Who was that masked man?”
That was three months ago.
Nobody asks now, either. It’s a small community. But, I gotta be honest; some places I go into wearing a mask I think maybe I am the Lone Ranger, but with no Tonto at my side or silver bullets in my belt.
But, it doesn’t bother me. I just climb in my truck, hum a few bars of the William Tell Overture and disappear over the horizon.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020. Find his latest essay collection, “Ozarks RFD 2010-2015,” at your local newspaper office.
