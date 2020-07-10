The people at the Polk County Health Center are supposed to be medical professionals, not politicians.
So when they "remind" people of three steps to stay safe, why are they omitting wearing a mask?
The CDC recommends mask use, particularly now when infections are rising. It is a simple and easy way to protect your neighbors from infection. Studies are being published every day demonstrating that widespread mask use reduces community infection rates and can facilitate "opening." This is a no-brainer.
Shame on the health center for withholding important public health advice. Presumably, it has done so because it believes the advice would be unpopular. If so, that's a dereliction of duty by people who are supposed to be scientists.
— Russell Jackson
