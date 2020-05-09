Wider roads ahead

When Tony Berry first took the job as superintendent of Bolivar R-1 schools in 2017, one of the many messages he heard from the community was frustration with school traffic issues on Rt. D.
“For the folks in the surrounding area, the congestion was a mess,” Berry said. “There were multiple hangups where cars were going in and coming out. That was one of the first tasks people said they'd like for us to address.”
But, Berry said, the district didn't have the ability to resolve issues on the highway.
“It’s a highway, so that’s up to the Missouri Department of Transportation,” he said. “As soon as it touches D highway, they have their own standards and permissions process.”
So, he said, the district put a pin in the idea.
“That got put on hold until the time we were developing the strategy for the Early Childhood Learning Center and realized it would be nice to have access to D highway,” he said.
When voters approved the district’s $6 million no-tax-rate-increase bond package last April, Berry said the plan was set into motion.
Berry said MoDOT approved an entrance for the new campus, connecting Rt. D to East Forest Street, along with several improvements to East Division Street at the highway’s intersection.
A turn lane will also be added on Rt. D to help northbound traffic enter the Early Childhood Learning Center.
“These were things we could do to alleviate traffic congestion,” he said. “This extra ingress and egress should allow for traffic flow to be better.”
Widening work on the East Division Street/Rt. D intersection is currently underway.
Berry said final plans include a left turn lane, so traffic can turn north. The west side of the intersection is currently closed.
He said he’s been told both the East Division Street and the Early Childhood Learning Center ingress/egress will be finished by the end of May, depending on weather.
Berry said the project’s final cost is being mitigated by a grant, originally awarded to the City of Bolivar, that it was able to pass on to the school district.
In the end, Berry said the new connector between Rt. D and East Forest Street will become a new city street.
“It saves us a considerable amount of money,” he said. “That was a great job by the city.”
City Administrator Tracy Slagle said, on the city’s end, the total cost of the project is $369,184, with $321,799 going to Emery Sapp of Springfield for construction and $47,385 going to CJW Transportation Consultants for engineering services.
The majority of the funding for the project — up to $140,298.03 — is coming from a MoDOT transportation grant awarded to the city.
Slagle said the city will cover the bills for the project, and the school district will reimburse Bolivar for the remaining balance.
Mayor Chris Warwick said the city “had some funding available from MoDOT that could only be used on state roads.”
He said using that funding to improve access to Rt. D “just made sense.”
MoDOT’s role in the project has been fairly routine, senior communications specialist Angela Eden said.
She said MoDOT “reviewed the design plans, approved those plans and granted a permit to do the work on a state route.”
R-1 is also receiving assistance for the project from the Bolivar Special Road District, Berry told the board of education at a Feb. 20 meeting.
“They’re going to help pay for about $300,000,” he said. “We’ve really been able to make this a community project. That's an amazing thing.”
Bolivar Special Road District Chair John Best confirmed the joint project to connect Forrest Street and Rt. D. Best credited the road district’s board with helping make the project happen.
According to figures from R-1 CFO Kelly Holt, the district anticipates spending a total of $389,854 of its project funds on all roadwork, including at other sites, and also the turn lane project. As of April, it’s spent $22,587, Holt said.
Berry said the main point the district now needs to communicate is that while the flow of traffic to and from school may be more efficient, it still won’t be seamless.
“It is still a school, and there will be a lot of traffic coming out of there,” he said. “It’s still going to have holdups and hangups because we’re talking about between two schools with over 1,000 students. There are going to be delays, but we should have a better flow for that area. It just won’t be like taking the Jetsons to school.”
Bond projects on schedule
Berry told the BH-FP on Monday, May 4, that the district’s other bond projects — the Early Childhood Learning Center, an expansion at the middle school and a practice track at the high school — are proceeding on schedule.
Berry said the estimated completion date for the Early Childhood Learning Center and the middle school expansion is Saturday, Aug. 1.
“Everything looks to be in really good shape as far as the two learning centers,” Berry said. “We’re making worst-case scenario plans, just in case, but we still anticipate having those ready for the 2020-21 school year. The only thing that can stand in our way is weather.”
He said he’s heard excited responses from district staff regarding the ECLC.
“They keep asking, ‘Can we start moving now?’” he said. “‘No, you can start packing now.’”
At the middle school, Berry reiterated the need for additional classrooms.
“They’re just out of space,” he said. “All of these things are things that are overdue. We need them to equip our children with what they need.”
Berry said the district is expecting the track to be finished later in the fall ahead of the spring season after work picks up in the summer.
“We’re going to make a heavy push to get a lot of that done in the summer and fall,” he said.
The final project will be a track that meets competitive standards but doesn’t include lights or stadium seating.
“All we’re going to use it for now is practice,” he said.
The status quo
According to Holt, the district has spent less than half of an anticipated $8.1 million in bond project expenses.
The original estimated cost of the projects, as announced prior to the 2019 passage of the bond issue, totaled around $7.6 million.
Of the $8.1 million, about $5 million is bound for the Early Childhood Learning Center, $1.7 million for the middle school addition, nearly $1 million for the track and almost $400,000 for the turn lane and other roadwork. Holt said the district had to pay $88,000 for the cost of issuing the bonds.
So far, he said the district has spent about $2.9 million on the Early Childhood Learning Center project, about $922,000 on the middle school, about $30,000 on the track and $22,587 on the turn lane and other roadwork. In total, he said the district has spent about $3.9 million of its anticipated $8.1 million project total.
Holt said that sum is available through the $6 million in bonds the district sold. It’s also making use of about $1.4 million in premium on those bonds and about $50,000 in interest on bond deposits. The district will invest $585,836 of its own capital funds, he said, less than it had initially quoted before the bond measure passed, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Jill Way contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.