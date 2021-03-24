‘Winning the battle’

Gov. Mike Parson announced last week all Missouri adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination next month.
During a news briefing Thursday, March 18, Parson said Missouri will activate Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday, March 29, with Phase 3 — which includes all adult Missourians — starting Friday, April 9.
“With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan,” Parson said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.”
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the federal government has informed the state that COVID-19 vaccine allotments to Missouri are projected to significantly increase by the first week of April.
“The timeline for activating Phases 2 and 3 ensures that there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine, allowing vaccinators across the state to continue vaccinating Missourians without delays due to those who are eligible but not seeking a vaccine,” the release stated.
Activation of Phase 2 is estimated to extend vaccine eligibility to around 880,000 Missourians “that are essential to equitable economic recovery, including those employed in construction, critical manufacturing, higher education, and remaining food and agriculture sectors,” the release noted, adding the phase will also include “homeless and disproportionately affected populations with an emphasis on racial and ethnic minorities, among others.”
Phase 3 will be open to all Missouri adults, “extending vaccine eligibility to an estimated 1.1 million Missourians who were not activated under any other tier or phase,” the release added.
With all phases of Missouri's Vaccination Plan activated, around 4.5 million Missourians will be eligible, the governor’s office estimated, noting around 60% of these Missourians are projected to be interested in getting a vaccine.
Parson’s office also noted “vulnerable populations in currently activated phases that have not yet received a vaccine will continue to be eligible as Missouri moves into Phases 2 and 3.”
“Missouri’s position is continuously improving on the COVID-19 front,” Parson said. “With over 1.2 million Missourians having initiated vaccination, large increases in vaccine supply, and the activation of Phases 2 and 3, we are confident that we are winning the battle against COVID-19.”
A complete list of populations included in each phase, as well as activation status, is available at MOStopsCOVID.com/priority.
