With Halloween only a day away, Polk Countians have a variety of options to collect candy and celebrate the spooky occasion.
Here are some events the BH-FP has heard about.
Kiwanis costume contest
The Kiwanis Club of Bolivar will host its annual Halloween costume contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the gazebo on the southeast corner of Bolivar’s square.
Cash prizes will be given to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each bracket. Age divisions will include birth through 1, ages 2-3, ages 4-5, grades kindergarten through second, grades third through fifth, and family/group.
Monetary prizes for first, second and third will be awarded in each age group. There will be a grand prize contest consisting of the first-place winners in each category.
Child participants will receive age-appropriate books following the judging of their age group.
Square closures
Portions of the square will be closed to ensure safety during the evening of Halloween.
While westbound and eastbound lanes of Mo. 32 will remain open, other roadways — including parts of Main and Springfield avenues and Jackson, Chestnut and Olive streets — will be closed. The closures will affect one state highway, Mo. 83 or South Springfield Avenue, “for a small portion of the evening,” a City of Bolivar news release said.
The release said streets will be shut down at around 5 p.m. and will reopen based upon foot traffic no later than 9 p.m.
Anyone with questions can call Bolivar City Hall at 326-2489 for more information.
Miles for Smiles
The Ozarks Community Health Center Miles for Smiles Bolivar dental office, now located on the northeast corner of the square, will participate in the downtown Halloween fun by giving out free toothbrushes on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 31.
“Candy-eating trick-or-treaters for sure need to give their teeth some extra care,” said OCHC Dental Clinic Manager Amanda Dahl in a news release. “We want kids to have fun but remember to brush and take good care of their teeth. The toothbrushes are a good reminder.”
Dahl said families can stop by the clinic on the northeast corner of the Bolivar Square that evening for the free toothbrushes while they last.
All Creatures pet trick-or-treat
All Creatures Animal Clinic at 1661 E. Mt. Gilead Road, Bolivar, will hand out pet treats to pets in costume during regular business hours the entire week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2.
Treats will also be available for human trick-or-treaters during those hours. While there, visitors may enter a drawing for a Halloween-themed doggie gift basket.
CMH long-term facilities
Trick-or-treaters are invited to visit Parkview Health Care Facility, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility and Butterfield Residential Care Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
All long-term care facilities are accepting candy donations for residents to give to trick-or-treaters. Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility is at 1218 W. Locust St., Bolivar; Butterfield Residential Care Center is at 1120 N. Butterfield Road, Bolivar; and Parkview Health Care Facility is at 119 W. Forest St., Bolivar.
CMH outpatient pediatric therapy
CMH’s Outpatient Pediatric Therapy will host a come-and-go Halloween party for therapy patients and their siblings from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the pediatric clinic.
Attendees are invited to wear their Halloween costumes. During the party, there will be an obstacle course, sensory station, ghost bowling and more.
Reservations are not required. For more information, call CMH Outpatient Pediatric Therapy at 328-6700.
Center Stage haunted house
Center Stage will host a haunted house from Oct. 30-31 from 5 to 9 p.m. The studio is at 218 E. Jackson St. in Bolivar. Entry is $4 at the door or $3 in advance. For more information, call 326-4790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.