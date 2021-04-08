Woman hurt in car versus bike wreck

A woman suffered injuries when her bicycle was hit by a car in Bolivar recently.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers were called to the area of South Springfield Avenue and College Street for a report of a car versus bicycle crash with injuries at around 3:15 p.m. Friday, March 26.
The release stated Ambrea Buckner, 19, of Springfield was attempting to cross South Springfield Avenue eastbound on her bicycle when she was struck by a 2012 Toyota Matrix, driven by Daphne Lankford, 21, of Bolivar.
Lankford was turning south onto South Springfield Avenue from westbound College Street and did not see the bicyclist, the release stated.
Buckner suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision and declined medical treatment, per the release. Lankford was not injured.
The crash was investigated by Officer K. Murphy.
Bolivar man hurt in crash
A Bolivar man was seriously hurt in a single-car crash in northern Polk County Friday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mickie L. Reser, 59, of Bolivar was northbound on Rt. D, 1 mile north of Polk, in a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser at around 6:35 p.m. Friday, April 2, when he ran off the roadway and struck a fence.
Reser’s passenger, Ryan A. Weeks, 31, of Bolivar, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report stated.
Reser suffered minor injuries and was also transported to CMH, per the report.
The report stated both were wearing seat belts.
The Chrysler was totaled and towed from the scene by AJ’s Towing, per the report.
Trooper D.J. Jackson investigated the wreck.
