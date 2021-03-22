Woman hurt in crash on slick roadway

A woman from Humansville was injured in a wreck on Mo. 32, 2 miles west of Fair Play, due to slick road conditions Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Angelina Anderson, 18, was eastbound on Mo. 32 in a 2010 Mazda 3 on Thursday, March 18.
At around 6:50 a.m., Anderson “lost control on the partially snow covered roadway at the Bear Creek Bridge,” the report stated.
She then traveled off the left side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree, per the report.
Anderson, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report stated.
The Mazda had extensive damage, the report stated, and was towed from the scene by Nelson’s Auto Service.
Trooper D. Jackson investigated the crash.
