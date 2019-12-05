A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Pleasant Hope Saturday evening, Nov. 30.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Pamela S. Hill, 65, of Fair Grove was traveling eastbound in a 2003 Jeep Liberty on Rt. AB, 7 miles southeast of Pleasant Hope, at around 7:30 p.m.
The report said Hill skidded through a T-intersection and struck an embankment and fence.
Hill suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
The Jeep received moderate damage and was driven from the scene, the report said.
The report said it was unknown if Hill was wearing a seat belt.
Cpl. S.W. Long investigated the crash.
