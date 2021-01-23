Woman killed in rollover

A woman from Buffalo was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Mo. 32 about 3 miles east of Halfway at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kathy Warner, 61, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier west on the highway when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne and overturned.
Warner was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:19 p.m. by Dr. Andrew Nicholes.
A 14-year-old female passenger from Buffalo, who was not named in the report, suffered serious injuries, the report stated.
Neither were wearing seat belts, the report stated.
The juvenile was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report stated.
Msgt. S.W. Long investigated the wreck. He was assisted by Trooper D.E. Bridges, Trooper M. Murrill, Cpl. R. Fillipi and Trooper R. Douthette.
According to the report, this is MSHP Troop D’s eighth fatality of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.