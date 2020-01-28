The Polk County Federation of Polk County Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
Melinda Robertson, Polk County Clerk, will present the program on the new voting equipment and give an update on this year's elections.
Officers for the 2020-21 year will be installed. Plans will also be made for hosting the 7th district meeting.
Feel free to call your order in to Brenda's prior to the meeting.
