One Heart, a women's event, is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Bolivar High School.
The event will continue from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
One Heart will feature worship led by an all-girl band, teaching by nationally renowned speaker Rachel Lovingood, games and other activities.
The event is being put on by area churches for communities in the area. There is no fee and no registration.
For additional information, check the FBC Bolivar Women's Ministry Facebook page, call 326-2431, or email womensminsitry@fbcbolivar.org.
