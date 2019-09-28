The following report was submitted by 4H reporter Kayler Ballard.
Woodlawn 4-H club had a behind the scenes tour of Dickerson Park Zoo for its monthly September meeting. Members toured the hospital, where sick/hurt animals are cared for by zoo keepers.
Members went to the rehab building and saw an injured barn owl, watched keepers make all the animals food for the next day and saw where veterinarians and interns help the animals when they are sick or hurt.
The lions roared "feed me dinner" while we fed cheetahs hamburger on bamboo sticks, monkeys Cheerios and the giraffe snacks.
We went to see Little Bear's — who's not so little — indoor habitat, watched cute and funny otters eat a late frozen fish snack and saw Hugo the elephant and housemate Patience in their barn. Elephants are heartwarming but can be dangerous.
The meeting ended with pizza and soda.
