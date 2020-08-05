Work in progress

For the past four months, just about every time it rains, Dustin Kessler has headed out to the gravel backstreets of Morrisville to watch where the water runs.
Kessler, a Morrisville native who recently took over as mayor after serving on the board of aldermen since 2008, said he’s long held concerns over the city’s drainage issues, which he said leads to minor flooding and road bases being washed away.
Kessler said he teamed up with alderman Josh Hook to analyze the city’s drainage problems.
“Any time it would rain, we looked at what would happen,” Kessler said. “Where does the water go, where does it need to go? Then, we started making hypotheses about, ‘OK, if we do this work here, we think the water will do this, but will it?’ The only way we can find out is to try.”
Kessler said the city started its attempts to improve its streets and ditches earlier this month, hiring Josh Myers to drive a backhoe to help grade several roads and dig or repair ditches.
Kessler said he’s also completing some of the work personally with the goal of keeping the city’s cost under $5,000.
Work will include culvert work, ditch work and widening on Walnut Street and ditch work on Elm and Copeland streets, the mayor said.
On Monday, Aug. 3, Kessler posted on the city’s Facebook page that the city’s work on Copeland Street was finished and it's now working on East Elm Street by the lift station. Dream Valley Golf Course in Buffalo donated a roller, he said.
Many of the city’s streets have needed work for some time, Kessler said.
“In the past, it’s been easier to just buy gravel, fill potholes and move on,” he said. “If you need surgery, and you put it off and put a bandaid over it, you still need to have the surgery done, but the bandaid keeps you from bleeding to death. That’s kind of what we’ve done in the past.”
Meanwhile, the mayor said Walnut Street is too narrow in some places.
“The road was about as wide as a car,” he said. “If two cars were to meet, one would have to get over and wait for the other to pass.”
The street should also see upgrades to its ditches and culverts.
“Over the years, dirt and sediment and erosion have just filled up the ditches,” Kessler said.
Across the city, ditches and culverts — the pipes that run under driveways — also called whistles, have been an issue, tending to become obstructed, which leads to flooding and parts of the road washing away.
Elm Street is one such case, Kessler said.
“For as long as I could remember, ever since I was a kid, that road always gets washed out,” he said. “A lot of it we’ve agreed is the lack of a ditch system. The water runs through the middle of the road and pushes all the gravel to the bottom. Then, you’ve got a trench in the middle of the road. With the ditch work we’ve done, we’re hoping to alleviate a lot of that.”
Kessler said the city is also prioritizing a routine maintenance program, which should help cut down on its gravel costs.
“When we started this, we came up and literally analyzed the entire town and if we’re able to routinely check the whistles, and if it’s plugged up, you shovel it out. That should cut down expenses,” he said.
That’s essentially the goal of the project, Kessler said.
“We want to fix the most roads for the least amount of money,” Kessler said.
