Missouri Highway Department of Transportation crews will be working on two Polk County roadways later this month, according to a MoDOT news release.
Drivers on Mo. 32 and Rt. U should expect delays as crews seal pavement with rock and oil Wednesday through Friday, July 22-24, the release stated.
According to the release, workers will be on site on Mo. 32 from Mo. 13 to South 16th road, west of Fair Play, between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
Crews will be on Rt. U west of Mo. 13 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, the release stated.
Drivers should expect one-lane traffic with flaggers and a pilot vehicle guiding them through the work zones, the release stated. Those on side roads are encouraged to wait for the pilot vehicle before entering work areas.
According to the release, drivers may be stopped for up to 15 minutes and should try to avoid the affected roads if possible.
Local residents will still be able to get to their driveways and entrances along the roads, the release stated.
