Work to continue on North Hartford

While local families and the Bolivar R-1 school district prepare for the new school year to start next week, the City of Bolivar said work to improve North Hartford Avenue, near the main school campus, will continue past the first day of classes.
“We are certain it won’t be completed by the time school starts,” Bolivar mayor Chris Warwick said.
While he said it was the city’s hope to complete the work on North Hartford Avenue — which includes the addition of right hand turn lanes north of Division Street — before the 2021-22 school year started, unforeseen factors moved back the project timeline.
“What’s really delayed us is the June rain that we had, where we had 2 and then 4 inches of rain,” he said. “That was problematic for getting started on it.”
Warwick said adding right hand turn lanes at the intersection will allow northbound and southbound traffic on Hartford to move through the middle of the street.
“There won’t be a center turn lane at this time,” he said.
City leaders have focused on mitigating backed up traffic on and near North Hartford Avenue during school drop off and pick up for the past few years. Warwick said the turn lane project on Hartford has been in the works since the school district began planning for its new Early Childhood Learning Center.
“The city and school have been working together to try to alleviate traffic on the city streets,” Warwick said.
He said work completed last year by the district already lightened traffic on East Lindon Street and North Leonard Place near the primary school.
The district made changes “to put that traffic on their property,” Warwick said.
Bolivar R-1 superintendent Richard Asbill addressed concerns brought to the city by Bolivar residents about traffic on East Forest Street in the Tuesday, July 27, board of aldermen meeting.
“We have extended a fence on the intermediate area that should allow for some more traffic to be taken off Forest Street,” Asbill said.
He also said the school needs to ask parents to arrive on campus for pick ups at a specific time, so they don’t block streets throughout the day.
Asbill said he regrets that the school district is considered “a bad neighbor” by those living in the area of North Hartford Avenue.
“That’s not what we want,” he said. “We want what’s best for our students and our patrons, and I assure you I will be looking into it. I can’t fix it today, but we understand you have concerns, and I’m more than willing to work with those people and see what we can do to fix it.”
Warwick said the city crews “are doing an excellent job” on the North Hartford Avenue project.
In the July 27 meeting, city administrator Tracy Slagle said crews had completed “the box culverts that are going in at the widening at Hartford between Division and Laird streets.”
She said the next part of the project was to install storm drains.
So far, Warwick said, crews have also cut the road to subgrade and are working with utilities at this time. He said the city will soon seek bids for curb and asphalt work.
“We’ll contract those two things out,” he said.
Warwick said the work on Hartford Avenue wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Bolivar Special Road District, which helped fund the project.
Right now, the city doesn’t have an end date set for the project, Warwick said.
Safety first
While helping with traffic flow is one goal of the North Hartford Avenue project, Warwick said it’s not necessarily the city’s primary purpose.
“I don’t know that the turn lanes are just a hope to alleviate traffic on city streets but to give more safety for Hartford,” he said.
He said often, as people sit in the northbound lanes on Hartford in the school drop off or pick up line, others pass sitting vehicles on the left hand side of the road.
Warwick called the situation “very dangerous.”
He said the Bolivar Police Department will have officers out helping with safety and traffic control on the first day of school.
Warwick said school and bus staff often work with the city when safety issues arise.
“The school, when they see an issue, they’re really good about contacting us,” he said.
He said it’s also important for the community to contact the police department with safety issues.
At the end of the last school year, parents voiced concerns about cars passing stopped buses on three-lane streets. In turn, he said, the city posted signs along the westbound and eastbound lanes of Aldrich Road to remind drivers to use caution and stop in all lanes when buses pick up and drop off children.
“I want to encourage our citizens and those traveling in Bolivar to be sure to stop at all bus stops,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of distractions in our world, and we want to protect our children. That’s somebody’s grandchild, somebody’s child, and it’s important that we be safe for them.”
Lt. Roger Barron with the Bolivar Police Department said drivers need to always stop for school buses when stop arms are extended.
He also said drivers should note that speed limits drop around the middle and primary schools on weekday mornings and afternoons.
“The first few days are going to be especially hectic, and traffic is going to be very heavy,” he said. “Please allow extra time to navigate the school areas and be patient.”
From the Tuesday, June 8, board of aldermen meeting approved minutes:
Aldermen present: Ethel Mae Tennis, Justin Ballard, Steve Skopec, Dusty Ross, Steve Sagaser, Alexis Neal and Thane Kifer. Absent: Charles Keith.
Motion to accept the proposal from Bolivar Plumbing Heating and Conditioning of $1,545, with no contract commitment, for certain annual maintenance items for the air unit and two pool heaters. Unanimously approved.
Motion to update the schedule to the current ICC table with 30% factor on the rates. Passed with contested 6-1 vote.
Motion to approve DigiTICKET electronic ticketing solution laptop conversion for around a $270 monthly increase to the existing contract. Unanimously approved.
From the Tuesday, June 22, board of aldermen meeting approved minutes:
Aldermen present: Neal, Kifer, Sagaser, Ross, Tennis, Ballard, Skopec and Keith.
Motion to increase rates to $550 for 1” meter and $350 for 5/8” meter effective immediately. Unanimously approved.
City Administrator Tracy Slagle introduced new full-time employees at the city: street laborer John Elliott, customer service representative Shari Day, parks laborer Rhett Warden, code inspection technician John Albert, golf grounds crew Scott Crowell.
Slagle said Parks and Recreation superintendent Todd Schrader started full-time July 1. He gave an update, saying there were 108 ball teams this year. Fall sports projections are for the center to hold soccer, football, flag football, fall softball and weekend tournaments. Bolivar’s first swim meet was July 1. Fitness center memberships were at 682.
Motion to approve the purchase of a used ballfield groomer for up to $6,000 and a used sprayer for up to $20,000. Unanimously approved.
Rebecca Baker with KPM CPA’s and Advisors gave the 2020 audit report. The independent auditors report in general accounting states no opinion given, which is the best that can be received.
Motion to approve Bill No. 2021-31: An Ordinance Amending the Bolivar Municipal Code by Amending Section 500.020 as to Changes to the Building Code for Certain Sprinkler and Fire Alarm Requirements for Certain Buildings. Approved 7-0-1 with alderman Justin Ballard abstaining due to conflict of interest.
Motion to approve Bill No. 2021-32: An Ordinance Amending the Bolivar Municipal Code by Amending Section 500.070 as to Changes to the Fire Code for Certain Sprinkler and Fire Alarm Requirements for Certain Buildings. Approved 7-0-1 with Ballard abstaining due to conflict of interest.
Motion to accept EMC Property and Casualty insurance proposal for $479,747 presented by Paul Long with Ollis, Akers, Arney. Unanimously approved.
Motion to approve human resources’ part-time employee to be full-time for the remainder of 2021 and then reassess for 2022 needs. Unanimously approved.
