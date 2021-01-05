Bolivar High School boys’ wrestling recently finished a spate of recent matches to close out the year.
At the Moberly Spartan Duals tournament, scheduled Friday, Dec. 18, the Liberators beat Centralia 46-29 and bested Chillicothe 65-12, but fell 47-21 to Helias Catholic.
Bolivar also recently faced St. James on Saturday, Dec. 19, winning 66-12.
Bolivar 66, St. James 12
Against St. James, Bolivar’s Forrest McMannes won by forfeit in the 106-pound class.
Teammate Canyon Cunningham also won by forfeit at 113.
Bolivar’s Toby Bunn lost his match to St. James’ Frank Parsons in a pin that took 1:45 in the 126-pound class.
Bolivar 132-pounder Logan Rice won his match, pinning opponent Ryan Spurgeon in 1:24.
At 138, Bolivar’s Jake Banner pinned opponent Elijah Wilcox in 1:34, and 145-pounder Ryan West pinned St. James’ Owen Clark in 2:39.
Bolivar Evan Hendrickson, competing in the 152-pound class, lost to Kaiden Snyder, surrendering a pin in 2:18, while teammate Trey Brewer won over Stiehl Roberge at 160, pinning Roberge in 1:28.
Hunter Davis won his match at 170 pounds, pinning Donnie Weihmeier in 2:55.
Teammate Andrew Bunn, a 182-pounder, pinned Ryan Hadley in just 29 seconds.
At 195 pounds, Blake Goodman won by pin over Luca Giacolone in 55 seconds.
Teammate Drayton Huchteman won at 220 pounds by forfeit, as did Jack Roweton at 285 pounds.
Bolivar 21, Helias Catholic 47
Against Helias Catholic, Cunningham lost a 9-4 decision to Carter Prenger. Toby Bunn lost by pin in 3:58 to Catholic’s Jace Duemmel, and Rice lost by 8-2 decision to Jacob Schrimpf.
Banner lost a 16-1 technical fall in 4:35 to Carson Hayes, and West lost a 6-1 decision to Wyatt Forck.
Hendrickson was pinned in 32 seconds for a loss to Nikolai Careaga, while teammate Trey Brewer garnered a win, claiming a 6-5 decision over Alex Tesreau.
Davis lost a 10-8 decision to Nathan Schnieders, but Andrew Bunn pinned opponent Blake Lubbering in just 31 seconds.
Blake Goodman pinned opponent Tanner Nappier in 2:37.
Huchteman won by forfeit, and Roweton lost in a 34-second pin to Catholic’s Jack Klebba.
Bolivar 65, Chillicothe 12
Cunningham won by 13-5 major decision over Chillicothe’s Shelton Rader. Toby Bunn won by forfeit, and Rice won by 13-2 major decision over Aidan Zimmerman.
Banner pinned Bryce Dominique in 4:37, and West won by 7-4 decision over Cayden Larson.
Hendrickson pinned Gauge Chenet in 3:35, and Brewer pinned Brody Carins in 5:33.
Davis won by pin over Dawson Sutton in 1:25, and Andrew Bunn pinned Tristian Slattery in 1 minute.
Goodman pinned Vance Scherler in 27 seconds, Huchteman pinned Wade Horton in 1:15 and Roweton pinned Dilyn Ulmer in 52 seconds.
Bolivar 46, Centralia 29
Against Centralia, Cunningham lost a 10-4 decision to Brayden Dubes, and Toby Bunn lost a 6-1 decision to Zane Dubes.
Rice won by pin in 3:21 over Gabe Maenner, but Banner lost by pin in 2:40 to Kyden Wilkerson.
Bolivar’s West lost by 17-2 technical fall to Brayden Shelton in 3:43.
Hendrickson, Brewers and Davis won by forfeit. Andrew Bunn pinned Centralia’s Noah Taft in 55 seconds, and Goodman pinned Nate Reno in 2:28.
Huchteman won by forfeit, while Roweton lost by pin in 3 minutes.
McMannes won a 15-4 major decision over Weston Ward.
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Lady Liberator wrestling recently participated in the Nixa Girls Invite on Monday, Dec. 14.
Bolivar’s Charlene Barnum claimed fifth place in the 122-pound class. Teammate Mollie Stimpson finished fourth in the same class, while Bolivar’s Allison Butler finished sixth in the 127-pound field.
Bolivar competed in the Eldon Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Results weren’t available by press time.
Barnum won by pin over Buffalo’s Diamond Conaway in 2:21. She won by pin over Nixa’s Kierra McCort in 2:16, but fell to Cassville’s Kailey Artherton in a pin that took Artherton 27 seconds. In the fifth place match, Barnum won a 10-8 sudden victory over Monett’s Brooke Bluel.
Meanwhile, Stimpson fell by pin to Artherton in 1:22. She won over Conaway in 13 seconds, and beat McCort by pin in 28 seconds.
In the third place match, Stimpson was pinned by Natalie Stewart of West Plains in 2:24.
Teammate Butler dropped her match against Nixa’s Brenya Crahan by pin in 3:14. She won against Monett’s Dah Wah by pin in 1:36, but lost her fifth place match to Crahan by pin in 1:32.
