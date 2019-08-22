The Walnut Street Theatre will host auditions for its next production, "The Nightmare Before Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
In recreating the Tim Burton classic — in a nutshell — the theater will look to cast several characters, including Jack Skellington, Sally, the mayor and Ooogie Boogie.
This is an all ages production, so ages 6 and up are invited to audition. Auditioners should bring a prepared musical piece, not from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” that showcases their talent. Bring a background track on a phone with a headphone jack or on a thumb drive.
Show dates will be Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27.
Off-stage workers are also needed.
For more information about WST, visit facebook.com/twsta.
