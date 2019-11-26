A favorite Bolivar holiday tradition is set to return in December.
The Chamber Singers of Southwest Baptist University will present “Ye Olde Madrigal Dinners” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6, in McClelland Dining Facility on the Bolivar campus.
According to an SBU news release, the 16th annual event will feature a five-course meal served to patrons “amid the merriment, music, revelry and traditions of Elizabethan England.”
During the event, the Chamber Singers will present repertoire from Renaissance to contemporary genres.
“The music, the decorations, costumes, the antics of our Lord of Misrule — this is truly an evening of great entertainment,” Jim Tarrant, SBU choral studies director, said in the release. “Add to that the fantastic food and you have an evening out, full of memories. How can there be a better way to open the Yuletide season?”
The release said the SBU Chamber Singers are Olivia Howard, Darby Dougherty, Chantel Biddinger, Brittany Tarrant, Grace Strong, Hayley Hershenson, Savannah Garrison, Cameron Collins, Tyler Zustiak, Jacob Buckner, Marcus Falcomata and Aaron Allchin.
General admission tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.
For more information and ticket availability, contact the music department at 328-1644.
