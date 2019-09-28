A familiar face, known for a quick smile and kind expression, will no longer greet people making their way to the third floor of the county courthouse.
Following a brief battle with an aggressive cancer, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy and former Cedar County Sheriff Leon Dwerlkotte died Wednesday morning, Sept. 25.
He was 65.
Fighting back tears in his office Wednesday afternoon, Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said the loss of Dwerlkotte certainly hits home.
“With law enforcement, with this type of work, you’re not coworkers, you’re family,” Morrison said. “You get close. You have each others’ backs. You could count on Leon.”
Morrison’s sentiments echo Dwerlkotte’s own when, as then-Cedar County sheriff, he spoke of his department’s loss of Deputy Matt Chism to a gunshot wound at a candlelight vigil in November 2014.
At the time, the Cedar County Republican reported Dwerlkotte said “(the deputies) are my kids, even though they belong to someone else. Matt was one of them, and he always will be.”
Morrison said Dwerlkotte once talked with him about Chism’s death.
“He had told me once when I was new, ‘I hope you don’t have to go through what I went through when I lost Matt Chism,’” Morrison said through tears, noting this loss is different but still hurts.
During his nearly 30-year career, Dwerlkotte served in Cedar County from 1992 to 2007 and then was hired on with Polk County in 2007 by former sheriff Steve Bruce.
In 2013, he returned to Cedar County when he was elected as sheriff.
After losing a close primary election in August 2016 to current Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary by just 21 votes, Morrison said Dwerlkotte again returned to Polk County, working primarily as a bailiff — but also filling other roles for the department — until his death.
“I think he was one of my first hires when I was elected to office,” Morrison said. “I knew I needed somebody with some experience and with the demeanor to work with the public and work in the courts. Somebody who could do the work with the public and who was approachable, personal and easy to get along with.”
Simply put, Morrison said Dwerlkotte “was steady.”
“It was good to have somebody when I was new as the sheriff working here who had had that role to be a mentor and get advice from,” Morrison said. “He was a fun guy and easy to talk to. And he had a wealth of knowledge.”
McCrary, who worked with Dwerlkotte for more than two decades, shared his own sentiments.
“Our office’s thoughts and prayers go out to Leon’s friends and family,” McCrary said. “He’ll be greatly missed, and he was truly a good officer of the law.”
Those who knew Dwerlkotte said they remember him as a man of integrity and dedication to the communities he lived in and served.
Fellow firefighters and first responders from Cedar County spoke of Dwerlkotte’s passion and commitment to public service.
Saying he was “a man of character, dedication, family, humor, community and public service,” Miles Bright, a fellow first responder, said Dwerlkotte “could not be anything if he wasn’t an officer of the law.”
Ricky Gooding, Polk County deputy and Fair Play police chief, called Dwerlkotte “a gentle giant” who “always had a smile on his face.”
“Leon and I worked as court bailiffs for the last two years together,” he said. “We developed a relationship. He knew what I was thinking, and I knew what he was thinking in the courtroom.”
Gooding said he considers Dwerlkotte “a mentor, teacher and my brother.”
He said his coworker and friend had three passions in life. First came Dwerlkotte’s family, including his wife, Jan, as well as his children and grandchildren.
His second passion was his “love for law enforcement,” Gooding said.
“I had tried to talk him into retiring several times, but he always had an excuse for why he couldn’t retire,” he added. “He truly loved it.”
Dwerlkotte’s third passion was helping those around him, often putting them before himself, Gooding said.
“I never met a single person who had anything to say bad about Leon,” he said. “He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”
Miles Brite, a reporter for the BH-FP’s sister publication, The Cedar County Republican, is occasionally featured in the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.