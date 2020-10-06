If you have read my columns over the past year, you know that I am opinionated and not shy about sharing. I hope what is to follow is an opinion we can all get behind and support.
We need to take back Christmas.
Yes, I said it…take it back. Make it our own and tell Hollywood and the PC police to take a flying leap.
It starts by saying Merry Christmas, continues with being festive and decorating and ends with opening gifts Christmas morning that were purchased locally if at all possible!
The first part should be easy. I have never been a “Happy Holiday’s” person. It is a celebration of Christ’s birth so I will say Merry Christmas.
Second, we need to be festive and celebrate...especially after all that 2020 has thrown at us. Much like the Pilgrim’s after their tough voyage and rough first year in the new land, we need to celebrate and thank God that we have made it through and ask him for more blessings in the new year.
I would hope many more of you decorate and give us all a reason to load the family up, tune in some Christmas music, grab a thermos of hot chocolate and cruise the 65613 looking at lights and decorations.
I will have a Decoration Map in the paper showing people where to view the best lights (and even the best amateur attempts) in our area. More on this in the coming week or two. There will probably be a prize as we crown the next Clark Griswold or, perhaps, Cousin Eddie.
The last suggestion should be a no brainer. We need to support our local businesses as we buy our treasures to give to friends and family.
The last year has taught us how dependent we are on one another and how important it is to have local options, whether it be restaurants, shops or services. We need to support those that provide the goods and services as well as jobs that keep our economy rolling.
We need to keep more of our dollars in Polk County and stay away from the Amazon’s and big box online retailers. Yes, there is some convenience, but they do not support our communities. They don’t sponsor out kid’s ball teams. They don’t donate to fundraisers and spaghetti suppers when folks need a hand. That is where local businesses really step up and now it is time for us to step up for them.
Shop local FIRST. I am encouraging everyone to start shopping by starting local. See how much of your list you can fill by not leaving Bolivar or Polk County. You will feel better about yourself knowing that you supported a neighbor that shares your values and beliefs, and not some mega online outfit that probably endorses everything you are against morally and politically.
I get it…if there simply isn’t a way to get the item you want in Polk County, try to find it as close as possible but quit sending our dollars to California, New York or China….especially China.
Merchants, ramp up your game as well. Decorate, play music, offer snacks and get signage to draw people to your store! You have to ask shoppers for their business. You have to remind them what you have right here! Your local newspaper has great ideas to help with that and our 4000 households but I don’t want to make this a sales pitch. Whatever you do, up the effort and ask shoppers to give you a chance.
We have a lot more in Bolivar than you might think but you need to shop local first! For difficult purchases there are gift cards to boutiques and restaurants. We have clothes shops and shoes shops and music shops. We have sporting goods and outdoors options and many, many more, you just need to look.
Folks, Bolivar and Polk County are OPEN for BUSINESS and I fully endorse you give them a chance before you get online and risk identity theft or truck it to Springfield and fight the crowds.
Start locally and you will feel better about yourself this Christmas.
God bless and thank you.
