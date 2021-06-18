Zelda Ruth Dodson Stogsdill, 90, of Bolivar passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence in Bolivar.
Ruth was married on April 17, 1948, in Randolph County, Arkansas, to Voyd E. Stogsdill. They were together for 54 years. Ruth was an active member of Southern Hills Baptist Church of Bolivar.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Voyd Stogsdill; son Darrel Stogsdill; and brothers Albert Dodson, Clarence Dodson, Paul Dodson, Noel Dodson and Phillip Dean Dodson.
Ruth is survived by a son and daughter in-law, Ric and Theresa Stogsdill of Clark Fork, Idaho; daughters Cloise Pacheco of Bolivar, Patricia Johnson (Jeff) of Hesperia, California, Donna Rife (Monte) of Lincoln, Sandra Velasco (Wil) of Bolivar, Renee Pagano (Mike) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; sisters Kathy Dodson of Summerset, Kentucky, and Jennie Dodson of Apple Valley, California; and brother Eldon Dodson of Summerset, Kentucky. Ruth is also survived by eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Zelda will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Southern Hills Baptist Church, Bolivar.
