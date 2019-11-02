The Zion Lutheran Women's Missionary League will host its annual bazaar and homemade chicken and noodle lunch Saturday, Nov. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church.
The bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Homemade chicken and noodles, salad, bread, desserts and drinks will be served. Cost is $7.50 for adults and $3.50 for children 10 and under.
Quilts will be on display, and a hand-quilted quilt will be given away at 2 p.m. Tickets for the quilt are $1 each or $5 for six.
Crafts and baked goods will also be available for purchase, and a second-time-around-room will also be set up for browsing.
Proceeds from the event will go to Alpha House, House of Hope, Care to Learn, Zion Christian Preschool, Shop with a Cop and Community Outreach Ministries.
The church is at 600 E. Aldrich Road in Bolivar.
