Alice Marie Bussey passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2021, at her home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born July 22, 1931, in Pleasant Hope to Estile and Golden Noyes.
Alice and her husband, William Bussey, married at the Gretna Green Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 18, 1958. Alice and Bill were married for 63 years and had two children, William and Debra.
Alice was a Baptist. She earned her high school diploma and worked at Sears for 20 years as an accountant until her retirement.
Alice is survived by her husband, William Perry Bussey of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; son William Paul Bussey of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; daughter Debra Kay Schulman of Thompson's Station, Tennessee; sister Sharon Dominey of Redlands, California; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Estile and Golden Grant Noyes; sisters Ina Mae and Audry; brothers Joelee, Okel, Don and Bernel.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory. Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at lietz-frazefuneralhome.com