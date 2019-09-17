Ms. Alice Y. Brubeck, 73, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
She was born June 18, 1946, in Kansas City.
Alice Y. Brubeck and Donald R. Brubeck were united in marriage on Oct. 26,1967. To this union, two daughters were born: Kimberly D. Wilson and Kristeen M. LeAn.
Alice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family, all her friends and Rose Park "family.” She loved to play games and cards, as well as visiting with them all.
Alice was diagnosed in 2008 with oropharyngeal cancer. She was in remission when passing. Her wishes were that her body be donated to the Department of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine University of Missouri-Columbia.
Alice was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Curtis, and daughter Kimberly D. Wilson.
Alice is survived by Kristeen LeAn and husband Darrell Jr., their children Jordan DeRossett and husband Nathan, Ally Hargis, Lane, Aniston, and Peyton LeAn; grandchildren Hunter and Avery Wilson, all of Bolivar; brother Ralph Curtis Jr. and wife Sarah of California; and many friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Butler Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.