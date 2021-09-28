Arden L. Pagel, age 66, of Flemington, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. He was born April 28, 1955, at Kansas City, the son of Ben F. and Violet Irene Blades Pagel.
He had served in the U.S. Marine Corp Boot Camp.
He was an automobile mechanic for many years. He had moved to the Flemington area in 1990 and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Hermitage Masonic Lodge #288.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ardith Ann Howe.
He is survived by a sister, Arlleen True, nephew Kelly Mercer, niece April Bowers and two great-nieces and three great-nephews.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.