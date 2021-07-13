Betty Carol Dixon, age 78, of Fair Play passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021.
She was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Ola Wilcox. Betty was a 1960 graduate of Buffalo High School. On March 14, 1967, she and Cecil Glen Dixon were married, just before Cecil was deployed to Vietnam.
Betty enjoyed gardening and caring for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil; her son, Steve Dixon of Fair Play; a sister, Anna May Collings; a brother, Gene Wilcox and wife Letha; and a brother-in-law, David Wagner and family.
Her parents preceded Betty in death, as well as a sister, Donna Wagner, and a brother-in-law, Jim Collings.
In accordance with her wishes, no services are planned. Interment will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.