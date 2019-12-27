Betty Jo Theda, age 87, passed away peacefully Christmas Day 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth P. Theda, whom she married on Christmas Day 1950. She was reunited with her beloved husband on what would have been their 69th anniversary.
She was born May 21, 1932, in Rogers County, Oklahoma.
As a teenager, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior.
She worked alongside her husband in church ministry. She also worked many years as the head of the genealogy department at Ector County Library in Odessa, Texas.
Betty was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Bolivar.
Betty loved flower gardening, especially roses, and spent countless hours reading. She enjoyed following tennis and current events. Her greatest joy was caring for her family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Gary (Susan), Sherrie (Bing) Bayer, Janice and Danny (Angie), and by her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Please join us in a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at First Baptist Church Bolivar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at First Baptist Church.