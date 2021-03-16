Beulah Evelyn Watkins gave up her earthly life on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Parkview Healthcare Facility in Bolivar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Watkins.
She was the eldest of nine children, raised by Jesse and Elsie Hartley Lower at their homestead near Fair Play, on the bank of Barren Creek. In 1941, Beulah graduated from Fair Play High School. Beulah was baptized at an early age.
Beulah attended business school at what is now Missouri State University, where she took business courses for one year. Afterward, she spent several years in Bolivar as secretary and bookkeeper with R. W. Kallenbach in the Polk County Extension Service. Later, she worked as secretary/bookkeeper in the USDA’s Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) in Bolivar.
Beulah met Billy Watkins on VJ day, Aug. 14, 1945. Billy had served in the U.S. Army for four years and had been recently released when Beulah met him. He was from Flemington and after his military release, had come back home and was working for Southwest Electric Cooperative.
Beulah and Billy were married on Dec. 30, 1945. They were blessed with over 65 years of marriage before Billy passed away in 2011. Billy eventually became the assistant manager of Southwest Electric Cooperative in Bolivar.
Beulah was a great second mother to all her siblings and their children. In their later years she and Bill built a lake house on Pomme de Terre Lake, where they enjoyed hosting boating, skiing, picnics and dinners for their family and friends several times each year. They did not have children, but they were deeply loved by their many nieces and nephews.
Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Watkins, her father Jesse A. Lower, her mother Elsie Lower, sister Bertha L. Roberts Periman, sister Betty Lou Sexton Hendershot, sister-in-law Wilma Jean Lower and sister-in-law Helen Lower.
Her immediate survivors include her brothers, William Bernard Lower, John B. Lower and wife Claudia, James Richard “Dick” Lower and wife Anna Lee, Fred L. Lower, Larry J. Lower and Gerry Martin, and sister Carol Ann Hewes and husband Bob Hewes. Beulah is also survived by her cousin-by-marriage Paula Crook and brother-in-law John Hendershot. Beulah’s nephews on her husband’s side of the family include Johnny Ruckman and wife Vivian, Clyde Ruckman and wife Phyllis, B.J. Ruckman and wife Jodie, Roy Ruckman and wife Wanda and Jimmy Ruckman and wife Donna, and niece Helen Jarrett. Also surviving are nephews Jesse Andrew Roberts Jr., Amos Hardy Roberts, Billy Gene Lower, Sammy Dean Lower, Jimmy Ray Lower, Andrew Paul Lower, Brent Alden Lower, Mark Lane Sexton, Kirk Alan Sexton, Neal Ross Sexton, David Spencer Cupp and Douglas Lee Cupp. Beulah is further survived by nieces Linda Lou Lower Hall, Kathy Lynn Lower Whaley, Dana Therese Lower Smith, Kira Elaine Lower Barb, Leisa Janell Lower, Lori Sue Sexton Finley and Deanna Dawn Cupp Brown and a host of great-nephews and -nieces.
The family will hold a graveside service at a later date.