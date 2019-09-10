Bill G. Rotramel, 89, Bolivar, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Willard Care Center, following a lengthy illness.
He was born Nov. 4, 1929, to Lawrence and Effie Rotramel of Polk County. He graduated from Marion C. Early High School.
He married Darlene Potts on Dec. 14, 1949, and to this union four children were born.
Bill worked at several different jobs, including at Union Stockyard in Springfield, for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Effie Riedesel; and two brothers, Donal and Carl Rotramel.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene, of 69 years; his children and their companions, Joyce Taylor-Sellers and Gary of Bolivar, Deryle and Donna Rotramel of Liberal, Wilma and Glen Toombs of Fair Play, and Larry and Carolyn Rotramel of Bolivar; six grandchildren, Brad Taylor of Bolivar, Rodney and Rebekah Taylor of Bolivar, Travis Toombs of Springfield, Chad Toombs of Bolivar, Tammy Rotramel of Bolivar, Danny Rotramel of Bolivar; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; his sister, Lorene Neil of Bolivar; brother in-law Fred Potts and wife Bonnie of Bolivar; sister-in-law Frances Williams and husband Tony of Bolivar; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Bill’s wishes, his body will be cremated and a family graveside will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Aldrich.
Memorial contributions may be made to Preferred Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.