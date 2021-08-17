Billy Gene Brooks, age 96, of Windsor passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Clinton. He was born May 14, 1925, at Avery, the son of Walter and V. Venora Breshears Brooks.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and had retired as a heavy equipment operator working road construction for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald D. Brooks.
Survivors include his friend, Virginia Burkhart of Overland Park, Kansas; three sons, Gerald Brooks, Dennis Brooks and Steve Brooks; one brother, Ronald (Donna) Brooks of Yuma, Arizona; a sister-in-law, Joan Brooks of Independence; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A private inurnment will be at a later date in Avery Spring Branch Cemetery under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.