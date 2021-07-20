Bobby “Bob” S. Boren, age 81, of Hollister passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Cox South Medical Center, Springfield. He was born May 29, 1940, in Halfway to T.M. and Ada Standley Boren.
He graduated from Halfway High School, the class of ’58. He entered into the National Guard and served six years. He was united in marriage to Beverly Brakebill on Dec. 17, 1960, and to this union two sons were born.
Bob was saved June 1, 1964, and became a member of Walnut Ridge (Van) Missionary Baptist Church and remained a faithful member as long as his health permitted.
He retired from the Colonial Baking Co. as a maintenance engineer, from 1971 to 1993. During his retirement, Bob enjoyed fishing at Taneycomo Lake, going to St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Milton Boren. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly, of the home; two sons, Jim Boren and wife Londa of Lakeville, Minnesota, and David Boren and wife Cindy of Carl Junction; three grandchildren, Dason and wife Jenni, Cruz and Jayson; one sister Della Manes of Springfield; as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Pitts Chapel, with Bros. Joe Sprague and Doyle Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Pleasant Hope. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, c/o of Cheryl Choate, 4960 S. 196th Road, Halfway MO 65663. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.