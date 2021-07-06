Carol Annette Freeman, 83, of Bolivar, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born during a blizzard at her grandma’s house in Craig on April 8, 1938, to Maurice and Eva Yount Wright.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; two children, Rhonda Padgitt of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Jim (Leigh) Freeman of Beatrice, Nebraska; three granddaughters, Tiffany (Marty) McDonald of Minnetonka Minnesota, Jamy Padgitt of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Deva Freeman of Lawrence, Kansas; four great-grandchildren, Jalyn and Jody Hawkins, Kaley and Brynna McDonald. She also leaves three brothers, Gerald (Linda) Wright, Ronnie Wright, and Curtis (Sue) Wright; two brothers-in-law, Dean Freeman and Donald (JoAnn) Freeman, many nieces, nephews and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carol graduated from Buffalo High School in Beaumont, Texas, in 1956. She worked at the White House clothing store.
She met her husband, Jim, while he was serving in the Navy, and they married in Tarkio in 1957. They were stationed in San Diego, California, and after he was discharged, moved to Trenton and then Grant City. Carol was a homemaker following their marriage. For 24 years, they made their home in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. In 1989, they retired and moved to Missouri.
Family was everything to Carol, and she was proud of her family. She put them first, whether it was taking her son fishing after kindergarten, taking her granddaughters swimming, or caring for them when they were sick. A wonderful caregiver, Carol was generous with her time and energy to help others. Carol was a Girl Scout leader and a member of bowling leagues in Iowa and Missouri. She served as a hospice volunteer. For many years, she was active in the Bolivar Christian Women’s Club. She also enjoyed the Red Hats. Carol had many talents, including drawing, cooking, gift wrapping and crafts.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Butler Funeral Home. Memorial services for Carol will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the funeral home. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Pleasant Hope United Methodist Church.