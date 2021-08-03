Carolyn Meadors, age 83, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar. She was born Oct. 28, 1937, to Eugene and Grace Slagle Engledow.
She was united in marriage to Dale Meadors on Nov. 19, 1955. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Bolivar.
Carolyn and Dale always worked side by side in their businesses, some of which being Bolivar Floor Covering, Meadors Funeral Home of Republic, Billings and Clever. Then, adding Triangle Ambulance service. Seeing the need for a local bank, they then opened Town and Country Bank of the Ozarks in Republic.
Carolyn and Dale loved the time they traveled, whether by motorhome, car or by their motorcycles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, of 55 years, an infant son, Jackie Dale, her parents, Eugene and Grace Engledow, and her in-laws, Elva and Bessie Meadors.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Roger Lee of Bolivar; grandsons Michael Justin Lee of Branson and Matthew Jared Lee of Lexington, Kentucky; sister and brother-in-law Jeannine and Mark Franks, Neosho, sister-in-law Zona Meadors, Bolivar; many nieces and nephews and many friends in Bolivar and Republic.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be at Lindley Creek Cemetery, Goodson. Services are under the direction of Meadors Funeral Home of Republic.