Charles passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar on Saturday, July 17, 2021, after a short illness.
Charles had a lifelong passion for the ministry and mission work. He was also an active member of Harvest Assembly in Fair Play. He was a loving father, brother and uncle.
He is survived by son Brandon and Jerica Larison of Fair Play; siblings Phyliss Reddell of Aurora, Bobby and Carolyn Hufft of Billings, David Hufft of Neosho, Jimmy and Leola Hufft of Monett, Joyce and Ralph Lamp of Granby, Janet and Vince Roberts of Lebanon, Marietta and Mike Porter of Neosho, William and Donna Hufft of Napa, Idaho; along with numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Juanita Hufft; brother Darrell Hufft; and sister Becky Hufft Porter.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Harvest Assembly Church in Fair Play.
Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com. Donations may be made to the church to Missions for Charles Hufft, 329 Mo. 32, Fair Play MO 65649.